Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

