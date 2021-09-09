Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,250,307 shares of company stock worth $380,827,948.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.