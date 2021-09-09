Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

