Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.32 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

