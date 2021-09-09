QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

