Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.