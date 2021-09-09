Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the quarter. Q2 makes up about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Q2 worth $114,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,697 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

