Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,513. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

