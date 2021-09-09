PutinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $561,002.90 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $561,002.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,201.06 or 0.99994366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00058533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00070256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.