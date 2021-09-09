Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

