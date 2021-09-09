PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

