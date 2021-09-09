PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 61,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.