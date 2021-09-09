PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

