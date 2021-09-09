PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $24.85.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
