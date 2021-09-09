Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

