Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688 ($22.05).

PRU opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a market cap of £39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In related news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

