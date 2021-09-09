Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.