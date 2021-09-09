Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

