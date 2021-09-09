Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after buying an additional 1,218,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

