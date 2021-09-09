Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

