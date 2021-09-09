Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE:RKT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.