ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.82

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.82 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 1119137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

