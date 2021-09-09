ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 142,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $420.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

