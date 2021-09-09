Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 23,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

