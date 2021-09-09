Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of PROBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 23,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.71.
About Probe Metals
