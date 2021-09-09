Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

