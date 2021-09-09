Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$135.57 Average PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.57.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$133.81. 31,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 52.94. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$93.70 and a 12 month high of C$136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

