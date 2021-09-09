Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.23

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

