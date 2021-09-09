Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $550,350.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00.

PRLD traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 574,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.