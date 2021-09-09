PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

