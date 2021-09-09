POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

PKX stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

