Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $500.00

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $500.00 and last traded at $492.77, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $496.89.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pool by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

