Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.92. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $497.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.38 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

