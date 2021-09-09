PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $420.90 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.62 and a 200-day moving average of $374.39.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

