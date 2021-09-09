PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

