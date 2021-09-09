PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Glatfelter worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $683.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.39. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

