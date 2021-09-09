PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NovoCure by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $171.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.26 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

