PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

