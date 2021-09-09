PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $128.73 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.