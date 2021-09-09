PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 532 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.11. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $197.61. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

