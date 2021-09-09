PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,234 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.49 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.