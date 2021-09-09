Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

PLRX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,667. The stock has a market cap of $669.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

