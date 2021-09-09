Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Sells $1,383,049.05 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.