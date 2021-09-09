Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

