PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.