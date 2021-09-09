PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 438,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 188,934 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

