PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PTY opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

