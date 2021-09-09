Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 7.3%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.69. Approximately 4,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 776,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.