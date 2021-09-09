PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $133,314.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

