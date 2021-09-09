Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos Sells 20,000 Shares

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,757 shares in the company, valued at $175,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHUN stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHUN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.