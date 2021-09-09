Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.54. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

