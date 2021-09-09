Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.61

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,430,627 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £24.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

